Logan McArthur:
Died 2 August 2019, at Woodrow Grove Hospital, Bell Block (formerly of Waitara). Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Nyla (nee Raven) for 57 years. Loving dad of Stuart (Masterton), Kristine and Matt Coad (Melbourne), and the late Paul (Waitara). Poppa of Sarah, Shari, Logan, Lockie, and Ellie. Son of Annie and Fred (ex Huiroa), brother of Dorothy, Margaret, Dick, June, Jean, and Ian (all deceased). All messages can be sent c/- 'The Family of Logan Mitchell' Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street east, New Plymouth, 4310. A service for Logan will be held at St Johns The Baptist, Domett Street, Waitara on Friday 9 August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a commital at Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019