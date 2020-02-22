Lois HENN

Death Notice

HENN, Lois Andrea:
In loving memory of Lois, much loved wife of Brian, adored Mum to Donna and Nana to Blake. Lois went peacefully on 17 February 2020. In accordance with Lois' wishes a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made to the Arthritis Foundation.
"Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure."
Messages can be sent to Donna Lynch, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020
