MORRIS, Lois (Maureen):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12 November 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of Noel. Loved Mum and mother-in-law Erin & Lillian Ansley, Julie & Ken McRae, Sandra & Murray Maindonald, Grant & Debbie, Wayne & Jane, Susan & Darrell Vallincourt (Canada), Craig & Jenny. Cherished Nana Mo of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Taranaki Hospice for the care shown to Maureen. All messages to the Morris family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A private service for Maureen has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019