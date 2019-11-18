Lois MORRIS

Guest Book
  • "Happy memories of Friday nights at the West End BC. ..."
    - Delma Pike
  • "To all the Morris family - sending our condolences to you..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

MORRIS, Lois (Maureen):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12 November 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of Noel. Loved Mum and mother-in-law Erin & Lillian Ansley, Julie & Ken McRae, Sandra & Murray Maindonald, Grant & Debbie, Wayne & Jane, Susan & Darrell Vallincourt (Canada), Craig & Jenny. Cherished Nana Mo of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Taranaki Hospice for the care shown to Maureen. All messages to the Morris family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A private service for Maureen has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.