Lois PETERS (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Gaylene,Ross,Alison,Darrel, Craig,Kylie and Dave, my..."
    - Rae Hancock
  •  
    - Kylie Peters
  • "So sorry for your loss Kylie.Thinking of you"
    - Bronwyn Flay
  • "my condolences to you all my thoughts are with you at this..."
    - sharon harris ex oxenham
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Take care..."
Death Notice

PETERS, Lois Mildred:
28.08.1936 - 31.03.2020
Lois passed away peacefully aged 83 years young. Wife to Maurice Peters (deceased). Loving Mum and mother-in-law to Gaylene & Ross, Alison & Darrell, Craig and Kylie & Dave. Grandmother to Bevan, Glenn, Emily, Jane, Paige, Angel and Isaiah. Great-Grandmother to her 9 great-grandkids. All messages may be sent to "the Peters family" c/- [email protected] A Memorial service for Lois will take place at a later date.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.