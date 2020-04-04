PETERS, Lois Mildred:
28.08.1936 - 31.03.2020
Lois passed away peacefully aged 83 years young. Wife to Maurice Peters (deceased). Loving Mum and mother-in-law to Gaylene & Ross, Alison & Darrell, Craig and Kylie & Dave. Grandmother to Bevan, Glenn, Emily, Jane, Paige, Angel and Isaiah. Great-Grandmother to her 9 great-grandkids. All messages may be sent to "the Peters family" c/- [email protected] A Memorial service for Lois will take place at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020