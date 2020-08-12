CHEW, Lorna Jean:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 10th August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norvyn. Much loved sister of Esta Souber and Trevor Welsh. Adored aunty of all her nieces and nephews. All messages to the Chew family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A celebration for Lorna will be held in The Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 14th August 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
"Forever in our Hearts"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020