  • "sorry to hear of the loss of your mum"
    - Roy Peters
  • "A gorgeous lady with the smile to match. Heaven has gained..."
    - Ally Cook
  • "My deepest sympathy at this time. Leah Laurence"
  • "Our deepest sympathy to all the family. Lorna was a special..."
    - Kath and Evan Benton
  • "Deepest sympathy."
    - Laurence Mahony
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
LAURENCE, Lorna Merle:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home Stratford on Thursday, 16th April 2020. Aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum of Rosalie and Keith Carman (Lower Hutt), Ross and Pam (Hawera), Brian (Dunedin), Colin and Sheryl (Midhirst), loved gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special mum to Kathy (Kaitaia).
"Rest peacefully mum"
All messages to to Laurence family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Due to the current circumstances a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020
