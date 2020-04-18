LAURENCE, Lorna Merle:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home Stratford on Thursday, 16th April 2020. Aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum of Rosalie and Keith Carman (Lower Hutt), Ross and Pam (Hawera), Brian (Dunedin), Colin and Sheryl (Midhirst), loved gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special mum to Kathy (Kaitaia).
"Rest peacefully mum"
All messages to to Laurence family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Due to the current circumstances a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020