LAURENCE, Lorna Merle:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Thursday, 16th April 2020. Aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum of Rosalie and Keith Carman (Lower Hutt), Ross and Pam (Hawera), Brian (Dunedin), Colin and Sheryl (Midhirst), loved gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special mum to Kathy (Kaitaia).
"Rest peacefully mum"
All messages to to Laurence family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Lorna at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 12th June, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 10, 2020