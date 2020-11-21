SATTLER,
Lorna Agnes (nee Coutts):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare and Village, Hawera, on Thursday 19 November 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Kathleen, Maree (deceased), Brian, Clare and Mark, and their families. Adored Nana of Christine and Graham; Matthew and Paul; Nicole, Carlos and Shauni. Great-grandmother of Georgia and Harper. Messages to the Sattler family may be left on Lorna's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lorna. A funeral service will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 30 November at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Kaponga Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020