VESTY,
Lorna (nee Dodunski):
Peacefully at home on Friday, 8th May 2020. Loving wife of David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Daryl and Nicola, Alan and Kirstyn, Tracey (deceased), Kelly and Ricky, loved grandmother to Sam, Caitlin, Lauren, Dylan, Login, Tegan and Storm, great-grandmother to Ashton and Kristian, loved daughter of Tom and Daphne (both deceased). All messages to the Vesty family may be sent c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Due to the current circumstances a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 13 to May 16, 2020