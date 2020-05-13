Lorna VESTY

Guest Book
  • "very sad to hear about Lorna's sudden passing Dave our..."
    - Dennis and Marlene dodunski
  • "David and family it is with great sadness to here of Lorna..."
    - Shona Kemp
  • "Sorry to hear the passing of Lorna, was a beautiful lady,..."
    - Glenys Herrick
  • "We are so sorry to hear of your loss of Lorna our thoughts..."
    - Chris Val Meier
  • "Dear Dave and all your family. Saddened to learn your..."
    - Dianne Martin
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

VESTY,
Lorna (nee Dodunski):
Peacefully at home on Friday, 8th May 2020. Loving wife of David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Daryl and Nicola, Alan and Kirstyn, Tracey (deceased), Kelly and Ricky, loved grandmother to Sam, Caitlin, Lauren, Dylan, Login, Tegan and Storm, great-grandmother to Ashton and Kristian, loved daughter of Tom and Daphne (both deceased). All messages to the Vesty family may be sent c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Due to the current circumstances a private family service will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 13 to May 16, 2020
