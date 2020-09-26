Lorraine PRATT

Peacefully, after a short illness, at Telford Rest Home, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray (Ray). Loved Mum of Russell, Derrick and Lee-Anne, Allan and Hayley. Loved Nana of Kamyn, Connor, Shae; Ayla and McKenzie. G Nana of Isaiah and Kale. All messages to 'The Pratt family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz In lieu of flowers, any donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 30 September, at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Mokau Cemetery at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 26, 2020
