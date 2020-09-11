SAVAGE, Lorraine Dawn:

On 8th September 2020, she chose to sunset and not to sunrise anymore. Our protector, our shinning star, our mentor chose to grow her big beautiful angel wings and be within the heavens. She was a strong beloved mother of Gary (deceased), Diane, Raymond, Laura-Lee, Carrie and nanny to all of her mokos. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

May God now be her protector, and may God

give us all strength.

Service will be held on Friday 11th September, at 11.00am, 6 Disraeli Street, Hawera. Then travel to Te Orokowhai Urupa. The family would like to extend an invitation to join them for refreshments afterwards.



