Acknowledgement

SMITH, Lorraine Kaaro:

The Smith whanau wishes to thank you for your kindness and support, we are humbled by the care and compassion shown to us by all of you. To Hawera Hospital, our Mum, wife, Nans passing was one of love and peace. To Kapuni Fonterra, Yarrows, Four Square and our local fish shop for all your support over this trying time. A special thank you to Chris and Linda for the beautiful flowers, and to all the whanau and friends who travelled from near and far with koha, and helping hands throughout the days we had her at home for the Tangi. Thank you for all the love and support offered for our Matriarch after her passing, in person or in mind.

Aroha nui kia koutou katoa



