EWINGTON, Louisa Phyllis:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 3rd July 2019, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Bob Lucey (Hervey Bay, Aust.), Rick and Frances, Joy and Tom Penwarden, Lou and Kath (Hamilton). Much loved Grandmother of Adelle, Jacalynn, Kristin; Mark and Scott; Tim, Emma and Hamish; Anita, Nicole, Claire and Elisabeth and their families. Loved by her many great-Grandchildren and great-great-Grandchildren. All messages to the Ewington family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The family wish to thank all Molly Ryan staff over the last 10 years for their wonderful care of Mum. A service to celebrate the life of Louisa will be held on Monday 8th July at 10.30am, at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth. Followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery, where Louisa will be laid to rest with Jack.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 4 to July 6, 2019