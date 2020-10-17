HILL, Lyall Jack (Jack):

On Thursday 15th October 2020, peacefully at home, in his 90th year. Much loved husband of Hazel, and the late Merle. Much loved and cherished father, father in law and Poppa of Cameron and Steph, Toby and Catriona, Spencer and Rita, Callum, Ella and Nathaniel, and Roanna. Loved Jack and Poppajack of Bron and Dave, Emily and Jane, Jeff and Claudia, Gabriella and Alejandro, Liz and Chris, Holly and Sarah, Pam and Steve, Liam and Samantha. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane, on Monday 19th October at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Hill family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.





