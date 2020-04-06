CHAMBERS, Lynette Joy
(nee Williamson):
Of Wellington, formerly New Plymouth. Aged 79 years. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday 3 April 2020 at Te Hopai. Daughter of Areta and Charlie, sister of Pamela. Wife of the late Jim. Mother of Alicia (Colorado), James (Wellington), and Mary-Lyn (Los Angeles). Our heartfelt thanks to all the amazing staff at Te Hopai. According to Lyn's wishes there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Hopai would be appreciated.
Go in peace.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020