GILLUM,
Lynette Molly (Lyn):
Suddenly with family by her side at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 18th July 2020. Much loved wife of Lawrence for over 55 years. Loving mum to Sandra and Dave Huzziff, David and Andrea, and Robyn and Phil Walker. Much loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Lyn will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East New Plymouth on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 at 2.00pm, private committal to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 20 to July 21, 2020