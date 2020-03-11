Lynette OSBALDISTON

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Lighthouse Function Centre
32 Mount Wesley Coast Road
Dargaville
Death Notice

OSBALDISTON,
Lynette Ann (nee Clark):
Lynnie, our very special lady passed away surrounded by her loving family, 8 March 2020, aged 72. Loved soulmate of Noel for 52 years. Adored Mum of Shiree, and the late Craig. Mother-in-law of Wayne. Cherished Nana of Tanika, and Kayla. Donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Osbaldiston family may be left on Lynnie's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lynnie. A funeral service for Lynnie will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 12 March at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. A celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, 32 Mount Wesley Coast Road, Dargaville, on Friday 20 March 2020 at 1.00pm.
We held your hand for a while, but we will hold your heart forever.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020
