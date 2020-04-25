STANFORD,
Lynette Geraldine:
Passed away peacefully at her home in Urenui on 23 April 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 81. Loved wife of Bill for 59 years, and treasured mum of Leigh & Terry Shaw, Bruce Stanford, Maree Stanford, Tracey & Rob Berrington-Smith. Adored Nana to her 9 grandchildren.
Like the sweetest smelling rose
Her petals fell too soon
But the memories planted in our hearts
Will never cease to bloom
Due to circumstances a private cremation has been held and we will have a celebration of Lynette's life at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020