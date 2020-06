WARD,

Lynette (nee Hedley):

18.12.1962 - 12.6.2019

In Loving Memory Of

my beautiful sister

My heart has been left broken



Since the day you had to go



And the memories I cherish dearly



Are the tears that still flow



You are in my thoughts everyday



And that's how it will always be



For you are now in Heaven



But you will always be with me.



Sadly missed always



Your loving big sister Karen.