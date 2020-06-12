WARD, Lynette Marie (Boe)
(nee Hedley):
In loving memory of my dear sister who passed away 12th June 2019, one year ago today.
The flowers that grow in Heaven, God please pick a bouquet for me,
And give them to my sister and tell her they're from me.
Tell her that I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile,
Put your arms around her for me and hug her for awhile.
Remembering her is easy, I do it every day,
But I wish my sister was with me, to share every day.
Sadly missed but forever in our hearts
Love - Debbie, Nickey, Aoife, Nicola and Liam (Brisbane).
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 12, 2020