WARD,

Lynette (nee Hedley):

Gone today a year. In Loving Memory of my darling sister Lynette



How can I find the words to say

To tell you how I miss you



Throughout every single day?



I miss our little chats –



The way you'd listen to me moan



And how you'd always cheer me up



Whenever you or I would phone.



Living life without you



Is so very hard to bear



And I'd give all I have to waken



And to see you standing there.



You're always in our hearts



Love Always your sister Wendy, Mike, Levi, Jazz and Devon (UK).



