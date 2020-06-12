Lynette WARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynette WARD.
In Memoriam

WARD,
Lynette (nee Hedley):
Gone today a year. In Loving Memory of my darling sister Lynette

How can I find the words to say
To tell you how I miss you

Throughout every single day?

I miss our little chats –

The way you'd listen to me moan

And how you'd always cheer me up

Whenever you or I would phone.

Living life without you

Is so very hard to bear

And I'd give all I have to waken

And to see you standing there.

You're always in our hearts

Love Always your sister Wendy, Mike, Levi, Jazz and Devon (UK).
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.