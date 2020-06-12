WARD,
Lynette (nee Hedley):
Gone today a year. In Loving Memory of my darling sister Lynette
How can I find the words to say
To tell you how I miss you
Throughout every single day?
I miss our little chats –
The way you'd listen to me moan
And how you'd always cheer me up
Whenever you or I would phone.
Living life without you
Is so very hard to bear
And I'd give all I have to waken
And to see you standing there.
You're always in our hearts
Love Always your sister Wendy, Mike, Levi, Jazz and Devon (UK).
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2020