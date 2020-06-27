GATENBY, Lynn Samuel:

To our dear Dad,

Where did 10 years go? It feels like forever since we had a cuppa with you, since we saw your smile, since we felt your quiet strength. We all still miss you and think of you often, but we can think of you now with a smile; with a lighter heart. You were our oak, our heart and our home. Love you always - Steve Gatenby (dec), Sandy & John Welsh, Chris & Kim Gatenby, Jill & Wayne Harris, and your much loved grandkids.



