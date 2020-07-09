JACKSON, Lynn:
Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View on Tuesday 7 July 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of Alan (deceased). Cherished Mum of Anne and Ewan McLeod, William (Bill) and Johanna, and Murray and Kaye. Loved Grandma of Aaron, Dylan, and Nick; Lindon, Mark, and Lydia; Beth, Toby, Shanon, Craig, Cruise, Liam, and Daisy, and Great-grandma to her 14 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Jackson family may be left on Lynn's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lynn. A service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 13 July 2020 at 10.30am, followed by her interment with Alan at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 9 to July 11, 2020