JUDD, Mabel Margaret Jane:
Peacefully on Friday 9 August 2019. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Walter. Dearly loved Mum of Maria (dec) and Colin Barker, Micheal (dec) and Reawyn Judd, Phyllis and Bill Muir, Gwenda and Murray Coates, Colin Judd, Robert (dec) and Sue Judd, Christine and David Blake, Lynette and Ray Cox, Denise (dec) and Paul Jensen, Joanne Ellis, Angelette and Alan Medhurst. Loved Nan to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Brooklands Rest Home for the wonderful care given to Mabel and the support to her family. Messages to PO Box 7131, Fitzroy. A private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019