GANNAWAY, Maida Helen:
Peacefully at Kohatu Rest Home on Friday 18 October 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife and best friend (and ears!) of Albert for 71 years. Cherished Mum of Colleen and Dave Thompson, Shirley and John Findlay, Marie and Trevor Jorgensen, Wendy Gannaway, and the late Bryan Alexander. Loving Nana of all her 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kohatu Rest Home for their exceptional, loving care. Messages to the Gannaway family may be left on Maida's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/maida. In preference to flowers a donation to Idea Services New Plymouth would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Maida's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 22 October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019