Acknowledgement

GANNAWAY, Maida Helen:

Albert, Colleen and Dave, Shirley and John, Marie and Trevor and Wendy and families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, letters and cards, phone calls and baking during the sad loss of our very special wife, mother, mother-in-law and Grandmother. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Our very grateful thanks to Casey and Richard of Eagars for their support and guidance and Trish Stewart for officiating a wonderful celebration of Maida's life. Thank you to all those who made a donation to Idea Services. A special thanks to all Staff of Kohatu Rest Home for their wonderful care and support given to Maida and continuing care of Albert. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.





Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers