ADAMS, Mairee Merrilees:

On 4th June 2020, peacefully, at Bupa Northhaven Hospital. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter Russell (Wink). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Des and Jan Adams, the late Ron and the late Agnes Adams, Robyn and Jim Hutchinson. Loved nana of Tania and Tibor, Serean and Clay, Kiri and John, Rangi and Krystiana, David and Gina, Kim and Ols, Maria and Alex and great nana of Maria and Adam, Campbell and Oliver, Grace and Charlie, Marley, Aida and Luke, Harper and Jadson, and Ash. A service to celebrate Mairee's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach, on Monday, 8th June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to Chris, Nicola and staff of Bupa Beachhaven Hospital and the staff at Bupa Northhaven Hospital for their love, care and empathy. All communications to "The Adams Family", PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.

