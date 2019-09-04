MATTHEWS, Makiterangi:

He honore, he kororia, ki te atua, he maungarongo ki te whenua, he whakaaro pai, ki nga tangata katoa.

Makiterangi (Te Pue White) Matthews passed away on Monday 2 September 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Loved Mum of Cousin Ruth, Cherished mother of the late Peter, the late Jocelyn. Survived by Melvyn, Miriama, Manuka and Jennifer, Titirangi and Robert, Terry and Helen, George, John and Kerry, Seth and the late Alicia, Jason and Shirlene. Cherished Nunny of Gina, Cubby, James, Peter, Michaela, Matthew-Wayne, Dayne, Bodene, Tracey, Rhys, Jehoiada, Wikitoria, Terry, Megan, Robert, Jasmine, Kallen, Garreth, Bella, Dayna, Sarah, Jordan, Jaeda, Sonny, Harper, Reef and Kava. Loved Great Nunny of Ben, Poppy, Caelyn, Lucan, Tama, Maui, Te Waiora, Tane, Ella, Sara, Cloe, Fifi, Sohie, Darcy, Erin, Matthew, Taylor, Kassia, Matai, Elena, Jehoiada, Mia, Noah, Sophia, Emma, Jack, Oliver, Lucy, Ammon, Chayse, Braxton, Jonah, Ciara, Graham, Howard, Piper, Tully. Makiterangi is laying in state at the much loved Matthews homestead in Waitara. Makiterangi will be laying in state at Kairau marae from Wednesday. A service at Kairau Marae will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 10.00am and burial at Waitara Cemetery at 12pm, followed by hakari at Kairau Marae.



