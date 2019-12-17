CALMAN,

Malcolm Bruce (Bruce):

(456513 WWII) Passed away peacefully, in his 97th year. Loved husband to the late Muriel. Beloved father and father-in-law to Pauline (dec) and Tony (dec), Lyn, Ian and Helen. Loved and adored pop to Samantha, Marianne, Olivia, and Bradley. Loved great pop to Emma, Freya, and Hazel. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Harbourview Home, Papakowhai for their love and care of Bruce over many years. Messages for "The family of Bruce Calman" can be sent C/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. There will be a celebration of Bruce's life at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Wednesday, 18 December 2019, commencing at 11.00am.





