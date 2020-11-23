FLETCHER, Malcolm
Douglas Brooke (Mac):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 21st November 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Hope and the late Bebe, father and father-in-law of Geoff and Jackie Fraser, Ross and Anne Fraser, Helen (deceased) and Brian Velvin, Brooke and Jenni Fletcher, Joanne and Chris Morris. Grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren. Special friend of Dawne. All messages to the Fletcher family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. In accordance to Mac's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Everyone is welcome to come for drinks and refreshments at Mac's cabin, 405 Smart Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday 26th November, from 5.00pm onwards, family would love to see you all for a catch up.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020