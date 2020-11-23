Malcolm FLETCHER

Guest Book
  • "Our Deepest Sympathies to all of Mac family. A great..."
    - Eileen Froome
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time.Mac was a good..."
    - Sue and Brian Edlin
  • "Thoughts and prayers go out to you all at this time. I'm..."
    - Jill Wilson
  • "Grandad Fletcher, I was so sad to hear of your passing,..."
    - Ashleigh Morris
  • "Thinking of you all at this time and extending heartfelt..."
    - Dennis Edgecombe
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

FLETCHER, Malcolm
Douglas Brooke (Mac):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 21st November 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Hope and the late Bebe, father and father-in-law of Geoff and Jackie Fraser, Ross and Anne Fraser, Helen (deceased) and Brian Velvin, Brooke and Jenni Fletcher, Joanne and Chris Morris. Grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren. Special friend of Dawne. All messages to the Fletcher family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. In accordance to Mac's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Everyone is welcome to come for drinks and refreshments at Mac's cabin, 405 Smart Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday 26th November, from 5.00pm onwards, family would love to see you all for a catch up.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.