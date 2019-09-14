SAYER, Malcolm:
Malcolm lost his battle on Wednesday 11th September 2019, at Te Rangimarie Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Moira. Much loved dad of Jess and Mick, Bridgette and Troy, Wes and Ekat. Loved poppa of Marlin, Eli, Nikau; Fletcher, Lukas; Romy, and Alexis. Loved brother of Angie. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Taranaki may be made, and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at the Sandford's Events Centre, Tasman Street, Opunake, on Monday 16th September 2019 commencing at 11.00am, after which a private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019