  • "Our deepest sympathy Moira & Family.Sad to hear of..."
  • "Moira and family, Our thoughts are with you all. Doug and..."
    - Doug Harvie
  • "SAYER, Malcolm (Pommie): The Opunake Boat and Underwater..."
    - Malcolm SAYER
  • "SAYER, Malcolm: Dearly loved son-in-law of Aileen and the..."
    - Malcolm SAYER
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

SAYER, Malcolm:
Malcolm lost his battle on Wednesday 11th September 2019, at Te Rangimarie Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Moira. Much loved dad of Jess and Mick, Bridgette and Troy, Wes and Ekat. Loved poppa of Marlin, Eli, Nikau; Fletcher, Lukas; Romy, and Alexis. Loved brother of Angie. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Taranaki may be made, and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at the Sandford's Events Centre, Tasman Street, Opunake, on Monday 16th September 2019 commencing at 11.00am, after which a private cremation will be held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
