Acknowledgement

SAYER, Malcolm (aka Pom):

Moira, Jess, Mick, Brig, Troy, Wes, Ekat and children express sincere thanks to all those people who have given us support in the loss of a Dear Husband, Dad, Poppa and Friend. Your love and compassion at such a tough time has been appreciated. Special Thanks to the Hospice team (what amazing people), the support we received has been awesome. All of the friends and family who helped on the farm, and with Babysitting during our tumultuous time. To Kelly Judkins for the fantastic job you did of officiating at Pom's service, and your efficient team, who ensured we did things our way with your guidance. To everyone who has sent cards, flowers, messages, and all of that food it has been very comforting. Dianne C for the lovely flower arrangements for the service and casket. Opunake Boat and Underwater Club for forming a guard of honour. Otakeho Social Committee for the huge effort on the night. To our friends who spoke at Pom's service, and to all of the people who attended, thank you for helping to celebrate his life. Thanks to all of the people who made a donation to the Hospice.

He has left a legacy

and we have a lot to be grateful for. Grief is the price we pay for Love.

Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as there are too many people to thank individually.



