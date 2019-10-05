TOBECK, Malcolm Douglas:
Released from his cage of Lewy body disease on Thursday 3rd October 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife and partner of Jenny. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Aaron Wilson, and Shannon and Newton Cockerill. Dearly loved Poppa to Amelia, Avery, Keira, and London. In lieu of flowers, donations to Neurological Foundation of NZ would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Tobeck Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 7th October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019