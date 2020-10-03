MOREHU, Mana
Mary Te Manawanui Louise:
15 December 1935 -
1 October 2020
With great pain and sorrow in our hearts the Morehu whanau announce our Mama passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her much loved whanau. Loving wife and soulmate of the late Maurice. Much loved and treasured Mama of Hui, Vonz, Pixie and Joe, Jim, Mathew, and kuri Puku. Adored Nanny of Jimaine and Tekero, ChiChi, TJ and Jay, Matty, Cruz and Gorjah, Samuel and mokomoko Cajun, Lorenze, Inertia-Leigh, Oakley, Emma, Zaliyah, Zarayah, Zefton, Kiyomi, Lilac-Trez, Queeny, Eastyn, and Cash. Only daughter and much treasured taonga of the late James Te Uaua Manu White and Emma Huatahi Bailey. Loved sister to all her deceased whangai brothers and sisters. Mama will lie at home until a celebration of her life, which will be held at Owae Marae on Monday 5 October 2020, at 11.00am. She will be laid to rest with her Mummy at Waipapa Urupa.
'Mama and Papa
together forever
dancing in the clouds'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020