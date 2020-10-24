MOREHU, Mana:
The Morehu and Rauner whanau thank each and every one of you who helped us celebrate the life of our much loved Mama, Nanny and Nanny-KuiKui. At home your mahi was a great help for Joe, Pixie, Matty, Cruz, Tam and Shim and Larnee feeding the manuhiri. Mama's service at the marae was so humbling to see so many join us to farewell our mareikura and every ones 'Aunty Mana'. Moni, aroha, kai, koha, floral tributes, cards, phone calls, text messages thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The Hospice Nurses who were a 'god send' in our hour of need, thank you. To those who travelled from near and far we love you all. Jivanni (Abrahams) you were the 'angel' caring for both Mama and our whanau. Mama's waka was amazing - one of a kind - only the best for the 'Best Mama in the World!'. Thank you again to you all.
God Bless Our Mareikura.
M- Magical
A- Amazing
N- Nurturing
A- Aroha
Arohanui Morehu and Rauner whanau.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020