Acknowledgement

MOREHU, Mana:

The Morehu and Rauner whanau thank each and every one of you who helped us celebrate the life of our much loved Mama, Nanny and Nanny-KuiKui. At home your mahi was a great help for Joe, Pixie, Matty, Cruz, Tam and Shim and Larnee feeding the manuhiri. Mama's service at the marae was so humbling to see so many join us to farewell our mareikura and every ones 'Aunty Mana'. Moni, aroha, kai, koha, floral tributes, cards, phone calls, text messages thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The Hospice Nurses who were a 'god send' in our hour of need, thank you. To those who travelled from near and far we love you all. Jivanni (Abrahams) you were the 'angel' caring for both Mama and our whanau. Mama's waka was amazing - one of a kind - only the best for the 'Best Mama in the World!'. Thank you again to you all.

God Bless Our Mareikura.



M- Magical



A- Amazing



N- Nurturing



A- Aroha



Arohanui Morehu and Rauner whanau.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers