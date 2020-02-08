COUPE, Mandy Maree:
7 Jan 1971 – 6 Feb 2020
After a hard-fought battle. Precious most dearly loved youngest daughter of Patricia and Bill, special sister of Sonia and Brad Miles, Dawson and Donna, Anna and Mike Wilson, adored Auntie of Jade and Vineta; Melissa and Bradley, Brendon; Morgan, Brittany, and Caitlin.
Will be sadly missed.
In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Taranaki Hospice in Mandy's memory. Messages to the Coupe family may be left on Mandy's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/mandy.
A celebration of Mandy's wonderful life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 11 February 2020, at 2pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020