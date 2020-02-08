Mandy COUPE (1971 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Hello to you all. It's been along time since I have seen..."
    - Kay
  • "Sorry to hear of Mandy's passing, thoughts are with her..."
    - Mike & Lorraine Phipps
  • "Dear Mandy, thank you for your inspiration and passion. You..."
    - Donna Bradford
  • "What a lovely genuine lady who has inspired and influenced..."
    - Haylie Bocock
  • "Oh Mandy, your uniquness - your hair, your dresses, your..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

COUPE, Mandy Maree:
7 Jan 1971 – 6 Feb 2020
After a hard-fought battle. Precious most dearly loved youngest daughter of Patricia and Bill, special sister of Sonia and Brad Miles, Dawson and Donna, Anna and Mike Wilson, adored Auntie of Jade and Vineta; Melissa and Bradley, Brendon; Morgan, Brittany, and Caitlin.
Will be sadly missed.
In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Taranaki Hospice in Mandy's memory. Messages to the Coupe family may be left on Mandy's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/mandy.
A celebration of Mandy's wonderful life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 11 February 2020, at 2pm. A private cremation will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.