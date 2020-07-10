DONEGAN, Marcus Robert:
Peacefully at home with his Mum and Dad on Wednesday 8 July 2020, aged 6. Beautiful boy of Michael and Helen. Cherished grandson of Helen and John McNutt (Ireland), and Fran and Glenn Gaston. Well loved by all his aunties, uncles and cousins. Messages to the Donegan family may be left on Marcus' tribute page at eagars.co.nz/marcus. A service to celebrate Marcus' life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 13 July at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 10, 2020