AUSTIN, Margaret Joyce:
Peacefully with her loving family in the early hours of Wednesday 28 August 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of the late Rae. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Raewynne and Gary, Bob and Sheryl, Kevan and Wendy, and Andrew. Cherished Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Adored aunty to her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Austin family may be left on Margaret's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/margaret. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Eagars' Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 3 September 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019