BARTLE, Margaret Mary
(nee Kowalewski):
On 21 January 2020 peacefully after a short illness. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother of Adrian & Deb, Tony & Ann, Mary & Chris, Kate & Mike, Nick & Rhonda, Matt & Nicki. Treasured Grandma of 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church, Silverdale Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton, on Tuesday 28 January at 12.00pm, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Correspondence to: The Bartle Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020