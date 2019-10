BURRELL,Margaret Beattie (Margo):Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 18th October 2019, after a courageous battle, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis Eales (Inglewood). Dearest Mum of Debbie, Roy, and much loved granddaughter Ruby (Warrington, UK), and Mark (Copenhagen). Loved sister-in-law of Geoff (deceased) and Maria (Whangarei), Cynthia and Harry Van Beers (New Plymouth), and their families. A special friend to many in the United Kingdom and Scotland. A special acknowledgement to Dr Stephen Finnigan, Inglewood, and the doctors and nurses at the Taranaki Base Hospital."Gone but forever loved,rest in love and peacedear Margo".All messages to Margo's family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Margo will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.