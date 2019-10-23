BURRELL,
Margaret Beattie (Margo):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 18th October 2019, after a courageous battle, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis Eales (Inglewood). Dearest Mum of Debbie, Roy, and much loved granddaughter Ruby (Warrington, UK), and Mark (Copenhagen). Loved sister-in-law of Geoff (deceased) and Maria (Whangarei), Cynthia and Harry Van Beers (New Plymouth), and their families. A special friend to many in the United Kingdom and Scotland. A special acknowledgement to Dr Stephen Finnigan, Inglewood, and the doctors and nurses at the Taranaki Base Hospital.
"Gone but forever loved,
rest in love and peace
dear Margo".
All messages to Margo's family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Margo will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2019