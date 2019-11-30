BURRELL, Margaret (Margo)

(Margo Eales):

Dennis, Debbie, Roy, Ruby (Warrington, U.K.) and Mark (Copenhagen, Denmark) wish to sincerely express their grateful thanks for personal letters, cards and phone calls following the loss of our dearly loved Margo. To those who attended Margo's funeral, thank you, and also for donations received on behalf of St John Ambulance and the Rev Michael Hansen for his service to Margo. Thank you to Dr Stephen Finnigan and Taranaki Base Hospital staff for their care of Margo. To the staff at Abraham's, one could not have asked for more. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.



