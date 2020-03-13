CARMINE, Margaret Mary:
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Chalmers Rest Home on Wednesday 11th March 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard Carmine. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (dec), Susan and Paul O'Dowd (New Plymouth), Janet and John Baine (Australia), Clare and Alan Sarten (Tikorangi), John and Suzanne (Te Puke), Paul and Marilynn (USA), and Christine Berben (New Plymouth). Loved Nana of 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Carmine family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Donations to Chalmers Rest Home or Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at St Joseph's Church, New Plymouth, on Monday 16th March 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Vigil prayers will be recited at the family home on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020