CLARK, Margaret Noreen:
Peacefully at Radius Thornleigh Park Rest Home, New Plymouth on Thursday, 30th July 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Lindsay; Bruce; Murray and Jenny; Jean and Paul. Treasured nana to all her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Loved and will be sadly missed by all.
All messages to the Clark family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020