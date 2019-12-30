FEEK,
Margaret Joyce (Peggy):
7.2.1937 - 22.12.2019
At her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, 22nd December 2019. Adored wife of Ross, loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne (deceased) and Kevin Blair, Sheryl and Ian Baker, Graeme, loved nana to her 9 grandchildren and granny with the broken heart to her 13 great-grandchildren loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Jackie Lobb.All messages to the Feek family can be sent to c/- PO Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In accordance to Peggy's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019