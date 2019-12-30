Margaret FEEK (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To Ross & family, thinking of you at this sad time"
    - Gary Fraser
  • "Our thoughts go to Ross and family, very sorry for your..."
    - Danny Mcsweeney
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss thinking of you all at this very..."
  • "We are so sorry to hear of your loss. We are thinking of..."
    - Terry Sullivan
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

FEEK,
Margaret Joyce (Peggy):
7.2.1937 - 22.12.2019
At her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, 22nd December 2019. Adored wife of Ross, loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne (deceased) and Kevin Blair, Sheryl and Ian Baker, Graeme, loved nana to her 9 grandchildren and granny with the broken heart to her 13 great-grandchildren loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Jackie Lobb.All messages to the Feek family can be sent to c/- PO Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In accordance to Peggy's wishes a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.