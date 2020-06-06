Margaret FRANK

Guest Book
  • "To Hayley and Denbigh I will always remember your nana..."
    - Shirley Hills
  • "It can be so hard to face the first year without your loved..."
    - Shirley Hills
  • "Our deepest sympathy to all the family"
    - Kath and Evan Benton
  • "Our deepest condolences to you all on the passing of such a..."
    - Nicole Harrison
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

FRANK, Margaret Rose:
After a short illness, surrounded by her family, at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Friday, 29th May 2020. Aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Lex, loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolynne, Lexcia, Lauretta and Paul, Joanne and Allan, Malcolm and Joss, Karla, loved by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Frank family can be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation in Margaret's name to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated. Due to the current Covid-19 regulations a private service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 6, 2020
