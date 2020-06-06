FRANK, Margaret Rose:
After a short illness, surrounded by her family, at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Friday, 29th May 2020. Aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Lex, loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolynne, Lexcia, Lauretta and Paul, Joanne and Allan, Malcolm and Joss, Karla, loved by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Frank family can be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation in Margaret's name to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated. Due to the current Covid-19 regulations a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 6, 2020