GREEN, Margaret Bowman:
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on 30th October 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam & David Pankhurst (Riverton) and Alex & Joss Green (Bell Block). Loved by her many grand and great-grandchildren. Messages etc to be sent to 7a Lantana Ave, Bell Block. A service for Margaret will be held at St Luke's Church, cnr Mangati & Devon Rds, Bell Block, at 10.00am, Friday 6th November 2020.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020