HAYWARD,
Margaret (nee Kinnane):
Peacefully with family present at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Saturday, 21 September 2019. Aged 85 years. Devoted wife of Ron for 64 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Derek Harre (Australia), Eric and Jenny (New Plymouth), Ian and Karen (Eltham), loved grandma of Dion, Monique; Joshua, Katherine, Isaac, Thomas, Mary and great-grandma of Kyla, Lucy, Arabella, Alec and Evangaline. All messages to the Hayward family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. A Service for Margaret will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at 1.30pm followed by the burial at The Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019