HILES-SMITH,
Margaret Isabel:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Sunday, 11th October 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Maggie Collins; Sandra and Kelvin Wills, Michael Collins, Alan Collins, Kevin Collins (deceased). Loved grandma of Olivia, Amy and Matthew. All messages to Margaret's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Taranaki and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Margaret at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday, 15th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020