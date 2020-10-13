Margaret HILES-SMITH

  • " Ross & Families So sorry to hear the sad news. Thinking of..."
    - Lyn & Ken Boyle
  • "Sorry to hear about the passing of Margaret GOD bless to..."
    - Jeanette How
  • "Sorry to hear of the your loss of Margaret Condolense to..."
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

HILES-SMITH,
Margaret Isabel:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Sunday, 11th October 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Maggie Collins; Sandra and Kelvin Wills, Michael Collins, Alan Collins, Kevin Collins (deceased). Loved grandma of Olivia, Amy and Matthew. All messages to Margaret's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Taranaki and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Margaret at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday, 15th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

