HILES-SMITH, Margaret:
Ross and family sincerely thank friends and relatives for their support and comfort in the loss of Margaret. Many thanks for the cards, baking, messages and donations to Hospice. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Base Hospital and Te Rangimarie Hospice for their loving care of Margaret. Thanks also to Brian and the team at Brian Darth Funeral Services for their special care. Please accept this as a personal Thank You.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020