HOLLINS, Margaret June:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21st January 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Rhonda, the late Lynette, Peter and Trish, the late Keith (Fred) and Gaylene, Bruce and Jane, Ian and Catherine. Dearly loved Grandmother of all her grandchildren and their families. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Hollins family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020